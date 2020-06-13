BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Down 9%

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.62, 700,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 261,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.