Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BMRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 199,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Biomerica by 145.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

