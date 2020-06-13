BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 14th total of 781,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.