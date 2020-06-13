Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,693 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. 145,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,460. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

