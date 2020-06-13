BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Trading Down 8.2%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.48, approximately 585,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 525,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $547.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.