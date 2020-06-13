BMO Capital Markets Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$11.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -723.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

