Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.35.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. UBS Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -96.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

