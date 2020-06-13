Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $0.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.72.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

