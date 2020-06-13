Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $0.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.72.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.