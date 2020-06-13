Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 310

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 415 ($5.28) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 356.79 ($4.54).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.