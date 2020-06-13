Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $35.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,623.92. The stock had a trading volume of 485,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,544.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

