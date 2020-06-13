Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 14th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,623.92. The stock had a trading volume of 485,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,544.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,711.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

