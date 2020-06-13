Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $609.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $549.00 to $609.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.15.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.01. The stock had a trading volume of 116,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.63 and its 200-day moving average is $406.69. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $44,092,543 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

