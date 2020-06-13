Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 460,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,495,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 526,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.