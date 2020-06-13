BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Down 8.8%

BP plc (NYSE:BP) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.07, 14,628,902 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 14,844,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

