BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 19,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in BP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 11,694,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,143,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

