Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,944 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 2,077,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

