Brenntag’s (BNTGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

