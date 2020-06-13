Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 574,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,684. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $710.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

In other news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $99,640 in the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.