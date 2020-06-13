Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 15.4% in May

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 14th total of 740,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 126,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $299.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
