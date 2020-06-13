Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 15.4% in May

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 14th total of 740,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 126,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $299.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

