Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,516.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 364,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,911. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

