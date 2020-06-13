Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

