British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.46.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

