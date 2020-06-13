British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).
British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.46.
About British American Tobacco Plc Ads
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
