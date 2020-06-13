British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,800 ($48.36) to GBX 3,900 ($49.64) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

