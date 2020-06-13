Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BR traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. 1,469,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

