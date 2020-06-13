Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. 883,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

