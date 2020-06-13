Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

MPWR stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. 379,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,302. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $238.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,953,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

