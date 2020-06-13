Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,237. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,753,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

