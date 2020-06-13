Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to Announce ($1.78) Earnings Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.76 (Buy) from the twenty five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and fifteen have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The Wendy’s’ rating score has improved by 13.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $83.26 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.78) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Wendy’s an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. 2,990,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.