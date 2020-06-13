Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.76). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($2.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03).

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $808,112.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,478,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock worth $8,663,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,894. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

