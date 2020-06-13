Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 731,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,035. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
