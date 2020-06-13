Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 731,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,035. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

