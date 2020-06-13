Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,164. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 896,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

