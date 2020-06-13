Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Avalara stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $551,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,981,427.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,647 shares of company stock valued at $27,975,446. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.