Brokerages Expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Banco de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE BCH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 315,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.