Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. 1,474,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

