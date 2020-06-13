Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.27. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 223,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,975. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a PE ratio of -181.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

