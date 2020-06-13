Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Shares Down 9.3%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.35, approximately 3,411,221 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,023,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,900 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,287,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,110 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

