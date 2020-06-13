Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 42,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $288.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.