Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 14th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 73,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

