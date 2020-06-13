CAE (TSE:CAE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$24.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.55.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.