Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 103,781 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 351.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. 1,936,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

