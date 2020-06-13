Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,664 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of NetEase worth $47,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.66.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.48. 1,380,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.60 and its 200-day moving average is $336.98. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $427.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.