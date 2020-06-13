Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 557,900 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1,474.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 557,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Progressive stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,203. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

