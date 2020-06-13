Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 62,372 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,562. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

