Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 6,437 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $35.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,623.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,544.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,711.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.