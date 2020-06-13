Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 89,300 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

