Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,741. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

