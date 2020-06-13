Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,864,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

