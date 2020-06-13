Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.20. 8,159,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

