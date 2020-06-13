Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 154,191 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,191 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 787,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE MBT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,619. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. Analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.