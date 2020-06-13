Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 18,796 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 433.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $6,300,443. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.05.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.64. The company had a trading volume of 538,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,941. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $718.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.